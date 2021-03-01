Trump declares he won’t start a new party at CPAC, says speculation otherwise was ‘fake news’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump in his Sunday address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) clearly declared that he would not start a new political party, after some speculation last month that he might.

“We’re not starting new parties. You know — they kept saying, ‘He’s going to start a brand new party,'” Trump said. “We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

The speculation that Trump was considering starting a new party began in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Many Republicans condemned Trump for calling a rally to Washington, D.C., for the same day Congress was set to certify President Biden’s election win. They also said he did not do enough to stop the mob once the situation became dangerous.F

But the outrage within the GOP eventually died down and only a handful of GOP House members and Senators voted to impeach Trump or to convict him on the impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection. As the GOP began to fully embrace Trump again, the speculation that he would start a new party largely died down.

Nevertheless, Sunday was Trump’s most definitive declaration that he is committed to the GOP.

“I am not starting a new party,” Trump continued. “That was fake news. Fake news, no. Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s start a new party and let’s divide our vote so that you can never win. No, we’re not interested in that.” – READ MORE

