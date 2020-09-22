Trump Dares Pelosi To Try To Impeachment Again: ‘Go Ahead’

On Monday, President Donald Trump addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refusing to rule out impeachment to prevent him from nominating a judge to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

“Go ahead. I want them to do that,” Trump said to supporters during a rally in Ohio.

“I’m the only guy in the world that could get impeached for trying to fill a seat on the Supreme Court,” Trump said. – READ MORE

