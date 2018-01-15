Trump: DACA is ‘Probably Dead’

The president is skeptical that Republicans and Democrats can come together to codify the Obama-era program.

President Trump cast doubt on the possibility of a DACA deal passing anytime soon with a tweet Sunday, saying the program is “probably dead.”

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

Accusing Democrats of blatant political cynicism, the president identified their true motives as wanting to slice military spending. Whatever the motives of the parties involved, the escalating rhetoric will only make a deal on the Obama-era program harder. – READ MORE

As Republicans and Democrats came together at the White House this week to hammer out an immigration deal that would include a solution for so-called DREAMers and beef up border security, far-left liberals are up in arms.

“Democratic leaders are facing a potential revolt within their ranks,” according to Politico.

Senate negotiators say they’re inching toward a bipartisan deal that broadly mirrors the parameters laid out during a meeting this week between lawmakers and President Donald Trump at the White House. They include ensuring legal status for Dreamers, strengthening border security and making changes to both family-based migration and the diversity lottery.

But many Democrats, particularly in the House, are horrified that their leaders would even agree to discuss issues beyond legal status for Dreamers and limited measures to curb illegal immigration. The concerns span multiple factions of the Democratic conference, and, combined with opposition from Republican immigration hard-liners, they could put passage of a DACA deal at risk. – READ MORE

The Center For American Progress (CAP) Action Fund circulated a memo on Monday calling illegal immigrants brought here at a young age — so-called “Dreamers” — a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

The memo, co-authored by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, was sent around to allies calling on Democrats to “refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”

President Donald Trump’s administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy in September, which former President Barack Obama instituted through executive order to keep immigrants who came here as children from being deported. – READ MORE