TRUMP CURSE STRIKES AGAIN: Anti-Trump USA Soccer Star Rides the Bench For World Cup Showdown vs England

The Trump Curse strikes again.

Anti-Trump US Women’s Soccer Team star Rapinoe was not warming up before today’s match against England and likewise was not listed among the team’s starters.

Megan Rapinoe had both goals if the previous match against France. That was after she bashed President Trump, the White House and also has a history of kneeling during the US national anthem.

Why is she riding the pine? Is she injured? No one is saying.

We would suggest the Trump Curse again has struck.

Rapinoe didn't participate in the warm-up, which would suggest that she's unlikely to play at all in this game. Seems odd that US Soccer wouldn't specify if she has an injury—it did so for Ertz/Sauerbrunn earlier in the WC—and would only say it isn't for disciplinary reasons. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 2, 2019