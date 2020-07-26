Trump Criticizes Portland Mayor: ‘He Made a Fool Out of Himself’ Joining BLM Protesters

President Donald Trump criticized Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) for joining protesters, as he mocked him for being teargassed.

During a phone interview with Fox News on Thursday evening, Trump weighed in on the unrest that erupted in the streets of Portland, Oregon, as federal agents invaded the city amid protests.

According to Trump, Wheeler looked “pretty pathetic” at the rally.

“He made a fool out of himself,” Trump said. “He wanted to be among the people, so he went into the crowd. And so they knocked the hell out of him, so that was the end of him.” – READ MORE

