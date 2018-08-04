Politics
Trump Creates 830,000 Manufacturing Jobs in 19 Mos. — 804,000 More than Obama in Previous 19 Mos.
On Thursday Charles Payne reported on some stunning manufacturing news.
Charles Payne: Speaking of jobs, I looked at the ADP report yesterday, Tammy, 830,000 new manufacturing jobs in the last 19 months. The prior 19 months, 26,000.
Trump bested Obama by 804,000 manufacturing jobs since taking over White House! – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
ECONOMIC MIRACLE: Trump Creates 830,000 Manufacturing Jobs in 19 Mos. -- 804,000 More than Obama in Previous 19 Mos.
In 2016 Barack Obama said manufacturing jobs weren’t coming back. Boy was he wrong! Last Friday the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the second quarter GDP number rose to an exceptional 4.1%. The number was the latest evidence of a steady, revitalized US economy. On Thursday Charles Payne reported on some stunning manufacturing news. Charles…
The Gateway Pundit