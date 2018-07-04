Trump Cracks Smile as PM Roasts the Press for Unintelligible Shouting

So, what does a foreign leader think about a press corps that doesn’t think? Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte experienced it firsthand at the White House on Monday, and he was decidedly unimpressed.

According to The Daily Caller, the president took part in your standard-issue photo-op with Rutte, who’s in town on a state visit. As the flash-bulbs went off, Trump joked it was like the Oscars.

Trump told the press that he spoke with four potential Supreme Court nominees — “I had a very, very interesting morning” — and congratulated Mexican president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was elected Sunday.

However, as The Caller pointed out, Rutte “was clearly shook by all the reporters shouting questions,” so much so that he even remarked upon it.

At the end of the photo op, PM Rutte was clearly amused as press aides shouted loudly at the press pool to clear out of the Oval Office. "Is it always like this?" Rutte asked Pres Trump, clearly in disbelief at the lack of decorum. Even Trump cracked a smile. pic.twitter.com/L8ZlmFuHQN — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 2, 2018

Rutte’s remark on the media didn’t exactly make the cut for most reports on the press conference — which is curious, since the leader of a foreign country calling out the White House news corps like that certainly qualifies as news. – READ MORE

