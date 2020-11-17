Trump COVID Adviser: “The Only Way This Stops Is If People Rise Up”

Dr. Scott Atlas, a leading member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, announced Sunday that “The only way this stops is if people rise up.”

Atlas was responding to the decree of a new lockdown by Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Atlas tweeted out a thread with Whitmer’s announcement, and a graphic made by The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services highlighting what will be allowed to remain open and what will be forced to closed.

Atlas encouraged people of Michigan to “rise up”, and added “You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp”:

The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 15, 2020

Leftists immediately accused the doctor of encouraging violence, and ‘endangering’ Whitmer’s life – READ MORE

