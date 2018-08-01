Trump Continues Tough Rhetoric Over Border Wall Vote: ‘No Problem’ Shutting Down the Government (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said Monday that he has “no problem” shutting down the government for the sake of obtaining congressional funding for better border security, including a border wall.

Trump was asked during a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House if he would be willing to shut down the government in September if Congress does not fund $25 billion for U.S.- Mexican border wall, as well as pass legislation ending the visa lottery program and the “catch-and-release” policy for those crossing the border illegally.

“I’ll always leave room for negotiation,” Trump said.

President Trump: "I would be certainly willing to consider a shutdown if we don't get proper border security." Full video here: https://t.co/eXSGP03yJH pic.twitter.com/acotgXoGIs — CSPAN (@cspan) July 30, 2018

“If we don’t get border security after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” he added.

“It’s time we had proper border security. We’re the laughing stock of the world. We have the worst immigration laws anywhere in the world,” Trump said.– READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday said he supports shutting down the government to ensure changes to immigration law, regardless of political consequences.

“I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown,” Trump tweeted.

“A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!” he added.

…Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country. A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Trump has in each of the last three days expressed a commitment to shutting down the government when the fiscal year ends in September if he does not receive funding for his border wall, as well as changes to legal immigration programs. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1