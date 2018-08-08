Trump Continues Attack on Illegals, Welfare Leeches. Will Cut Green Cards for Welfare Users

The Trump administration is finalizing a draft regulation that would make it harder for welfare users to obtain green cards by expanding the definition of “public charge” to include a wide range of public assistance benefits.

The proposal is expected to be released in the coming weeks, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing four sources with knowledge of the plan.

Under current immigration law, green card applicants who receive cash welfare payments are considered a “public charge” and are generally ineligible to adjust to permanent resident status. The standard also applies to immigrant visa applicants overseas — any potential immigrant who is likely to need cash assistance from the government is inadmissible.

If the proposed rule takes effect, immigration officers would also factor in the use of several non-cash assistance programs when making public burden determinations. These programs include Obamacare, children’s health insurance and food stamps, according to the NBC report.

The Trump administration’s plans to expand the definition of public charge were first reported by Reuters in February. At the time, the draft rule stated that a person would be considered a public burden if they used “any government assistance in the form of cash, checks or other forms of money transfers, or instrument and non-cash government assistance in the form of aid, services, or other relief,” according to the document obtained by Reuters. – READ MORE

No work, no problem: Here’s $500.

That’s the latest proposal in a California city, which is set to become the first in the nation to deploy a “universal basic income” (UBI). Under the plan,100 residents of Stockton will receive $500 a month in cash, with no strings attached. Work, don’t work, whatever.

The free-money program will start in 2019 and run for 18 months, costing the city $900,000.

That the program is kicking off in Stockton is ironic.The city fell millions of dollars in debt through expensive city-funded programs and development projects, leading to its bankruptcy in 2012.

The program is the brainchild of Michael Tubbs, the city’s 27-year-old mayor. “We’ve overspent on things like arenas and marinas and things of that sort to try to lure in tourism and dollars that way,” Tubbs said, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

