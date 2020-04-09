Trump Considers Reopening the US Economy in Sections

President Donald Trump is sharing that reopening the U.S. economy may not happen all at once.

Trump is mulling the possibility of reopening the economy in different sections of the nation as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.

“So we’re looking at two concepts. We’re looking at the concept where we open up sections and we’re also looking at the concept where you open up everything,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged his desire for the nation’s economy to reopen all at once.

“I’d love to open with a big bang, one beautiful country and just open,” Trump said.

However, he went on to discuss parts of the nation that have been hit hard as well as those that have not been. He cited New York and New Jersey as states that have fallen on hard times. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --