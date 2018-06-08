Trump congratulates Washington Capitals on Stanley Cup win: ‘DC is popping’

President Trump tweeted his congratulations Friday to the Washington Capitals on their historic Stanley Cup win and declared that “D.C. is popping, in many ways.”

“What a time!” Trump tweeted the morning after the Caps beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 to win the NHL’s prestigious trophy.

Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular – a true Superstar! D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Trump paid tribute in particular to captain Alex Ovechkin, who scored the Capitals’ second goal just 34 seconds after Vegas had scored at the other end of the ice. Trump called him “a true Superstar!”

Ovechkin put both hands to his head and screamed when the Capitals won, ending their championship drought. The Russian superstar has been with the team for 13 of the franchise’s 43 seasons. – READ MORE

