Trump congratulates Brazil’s Bolsonaro on inauguration: ‘The U.S.A. is with you’

President Trump on Tuesday congratulated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after the right-wing politician was sworn in for his first term in office.

Trump praised Bolsonaro, known as the “Trump of the Tropics,” for his inauguration speech, tweeting to the new president that “the U.S.A. is with you!”

Congratulations to President @JairBolsonaro who just made a great inauguration speech – the U.S.A. is with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Dear Mr. President @realDonalTrump, I truly appreciate your words of encouragement. Together, under God’s protection, we shall bring prosperity and progress to our people! https://t.co/dplAFNJGdA — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 1, 2019