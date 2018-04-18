Politics World
Trump Confirms Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong Un
President Trump confirmed that Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo made a top secret and highly unusual trip to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the Easter weekend.
“Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
The shock revelation was first reported by The Washington Post.
The meeting set the groundwork for Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un planned for early June. The president astounded Washington last month when he announced that he had accepted a meeting with the leader of the rogue nation to talk about North Korea’s ramped up nuclear weapons program. – READ MORE
