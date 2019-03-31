Trump condemns ‘weak’ US immigration laws, reiterates threat to ‘close the Border’

President Trump took aim at Democrats on Saturday while condemning immigration laws in the U.S., doubling down on his threat to close the nation’s southern border.

In a pair of Twitter posts in the afternoon, Trump asserted that “it would be so easy to fix our weak and very stupid Democrat inspired immigration laws.”

It would be so easy to fix our weak and very stupid Democrat inspired immigration laws. In less than one hour, and then a vote, the problem would be solved. But the Dems don’t care about the crime, they don’t want any victory for Trump and the Republicans, even if good for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2019

“In less than one hour, and then a vote, the problem would be solved,” he wrote. “But the Dems don’t care about the crime, they don’t want any victory for Trump and the Republicans, even if good for USA!”

He went on to insist that Mexico needed to step in and put a stop to the incoming flow at the border.