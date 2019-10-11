Trump Condemns Abortion Of Babies With Down Syndrome

Demonstrating his pro-life allegiance, President Donald Trump officially recognized Down Syndrome Awareness Month for the third time in a row, condemning the abortion of babies with Down syndrome.

“We thank individuals with Down syndrome for their incredible contributions to their families, their communities, and our great Nation, and we pledge to empower them to achieve their full potential,” Trump said as the month kicked off, as reported by LifeSiteNews. “My administration also renews its commitment to bring attention to and a deeper understanding of the challenges these remarkable Americans face, including their struggle against discrimination. Those thought to have Down syndrome also risk being subjected to the too-often terminations of their lives before birth.”

President Trump then went on to say that people with Down syndrome have inherent dignity and should be “embraced in schools, workplaces, and communities.”

“Every human life possesses immeasurable value, and my Administration will continue to embrace and defend the inherent truth that all of God’s children should be loved and cherished,” he said. “This month is an important opportunity for Americans to reaffirm our commitment to creating a society that better appreciates and respects the dignity of life at all of its beautiful and miraculous stages. We must devote our efforts to ensure that the United States continues to exhibit reverence for human life — both born and unborn.” – READ MORE