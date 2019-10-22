Trump Compares Impeachment Inquiry To A ‘Lynching’

President Trump on Tuesday compared the impeachment inquiry to a “lynching,” saying House Democrats are acting “without due process or fairness or any legal rights.”

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” he wrote on Twitter. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!”

Trump’s use of the word “lynching” — with its grim racial connotations — angered House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), an influential black lawmaker.

“That is one word that no president ought to apply to himself,” Clyburn said on CNN. “I’m a product of the South,” he added. “I know the history of that word. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using.” – READ MORE