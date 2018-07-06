Trump compares border enforcement to keeping people off ‘your front lawn’

President Trump on Thursday tweeted that Congress must pass immigration laws that would allow U.S. authorities to summarily kick out would-be immigrants “just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn.”

In three tweets, Trump called U.S. immigration laws “insane,” railed against the potential hiring of more immigration judges, said the United States is the “only Country in the World that does this,” and praised law enforcement at the border.

Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

…..Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable – only Country in the World that does this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Congress – FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Trump’s call for immigration reform comes as the House last month failed to pass two GOP proposals to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1