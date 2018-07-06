True Pundit

Trump compares border enforcement to keeping people off ‘your front lawn’

President Trump on Thursday tweeted that Congress must pass immigration laws that would allow U.S. authorities to summarily kick out would-be immigrants “just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn.”

In three tweets, Trump called U.S. immigration laws “insane,” railed against the potential hiring of more immigration judges, said the United States is the “only Country in the World that does this,” and praised law enforcement at the border.

Trump’s call for immigration reform comes as the House last month failed to pass two GOP proposals to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. – READ MORE

