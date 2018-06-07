Trump Commutes Life Sentence for Alice Johnson After Meeting with Kim Kardashian

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a woman who has spent more than two decades behind bars, thanks in large part to the urging of Kim Kardashian West.

Alice Marie Johnson, 63 and a great grandmother, was serving a life sentence in Alabama and was not eligible for parole. She was convicted in 1996 for her role in a multimillion-dollar cocaine ring.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a commutation to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who has served almost 22 years in Federal prison for a first-time criminal offense,” the White House said in a statement. “Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.”

The White House said Johnson had accepted responsibility for her crimes and was a model prisoner.

“Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency,” the statement said.

Kardashian West visited the White House last month to meet with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who is overseeing the administration’s efforts to overhaul the nation’s prison system. Kardashian also met with Trump in the Oval Office to urge for Johnson’s release. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1