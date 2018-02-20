Trump had it in for Comey from ‘Day One’ over ‘soap opera’ style, Priebus says

When President Trump ousted James Comey from the helm of the FBI last May, it triggered a political cataclysm – with charges flying of obstruction of justice and the appointment soon after of a special counsel who’s since brought charges against numerous Trump associates.

But in a newly published interview, former chief of staff Reince Priebus said Trump was considering firing the FBI director from “Day One,” weary of his “soap opera” approach to investigations.

“He had thought about getting rid of Comey weeks before the inauguration,” Priebus told journalist Chris Whipple for an updated version of his book, “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency.” “It wasn’t just a subject that came up out of the blue. The president had been wrestling with this from Day One.”

Fox News obtained an advance copy of the book, due out in early March. An adapted passage of “The Gatekeepers” was published last week in Vanity Fair, but did not include the Comey comments.

In the new chapter on the Trump administration, Priebus and others shed light on how Trump arrived at what some consider the most fateful moment of his presidency so far.

Priebus told Whipple that Trump’s issue with Comey had more to do with his alleged showboating than the Russia investigation (though the book notes it was Comey who briefed the new president on the controversial dossier containing salacious and unverified allegations against him). – READ MORE

