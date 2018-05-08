Trump comes to Haspel’s defense, says Dems ‘worry’ she’s ‘too tough on terror’

President Trump defended on Monday his nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Gina Haspel, slamming Democrats for accusing her of being “too tough on terror.”

The White House has repeatedly come to Haspel’s defense as Democrats push for her to withdraw her name from consideration following the revelation that she was a chief of base at a covert detention site in Thailand, where two terrorism suspects were subjected to waterboarding — a technique that simulates drowning.

My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

“My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!” Trump tweeted early Monday. – READ MORE

