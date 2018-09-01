Trump: CNN’s Trump Tower Story Source ‘Doesn’t Exist,’ ‘Credibility Is Now Gone’

President Donald Trump Mocked Cnn And Carl Bernstein Thursday Claiming Their “credibility Is Now Gone” And There Is No “source” For The Far-left Network’s Trump Tower Story, A Story That Collapsed Into A Pile Of Fake News This Week.

“CNN is working frantically to find their ‘source.’ Look hard because it doesn’t exist,” Trump tweeted. “Whatever was left of CNN’s credibility is now gone!”

CNN is working frantically to find their “source.” Look hard because it doesn’t exist. Whatever was left of CNN’s credibility is now gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

On July 27, CNN’s Carl Bernstein and Jim Sciutto were two of three bylined reporters behind a bombshell report that claimed Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, would testify Trump knew in advance of a meeting at Trump Tower that took place during the 2016 election between Trump’s campaign senior staff and a Russian lawyer.

The story also said that Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, refused comment on the story.

As has been the case with CNN “bombshells” too many times before, nothing published by CNN ended up being true. – READ MORE

In mid-August, CNN host Chris Cuomo offered a partial defense of the violence-embracing Antifa because, as he put it, “fighting hate matters.”

“I argue to you tonight, all punches are not equal morally,” he said (video below). “In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: if you’re a punk that comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause. You’re just somebody who’s going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong. But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue, no. Fighting against hate matters.”

"I never endorsed Antifa. Don’t sell BS to my face. Do it behind my back when you are better at it." @ChrisCuomo hammers @CortesSteve for suggesting, wrongly, that he had equivocated on Antifa on the show https://t.co/SvldeeDk20 pic.twitter.com/XbUWhVOAe1 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 30, 2018

On his show Wednesday, Cuomo invited on Steve Cortes, former Hispanic Advisory Council member to President Donald Trump, to discuss Trump’s warning to evangelical leaders that if the GOP loses in November, there will be “violence” from the left. “They will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently,” Trump said. “There’s violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”- READ MORE