Trump: ‘CNN and Others Should Pay for What They’ve Done to General Flynn’

After documents were released showing that the FBI set up General Flynn, President Donald Trump went after CNN and others who did everything in their power to destroy the general’s good name and reputation over the years.

“CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong,” Trump wrote on Twitter after he realized that the left-wing news channel ignored yesterday’s revelations about the FBI’s horrible conduct in the case against Trump’s former national security adviser. “They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!”

.@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

As PJ Media reported Wednesday, handwritten FBI notes recently provided to Flynn’s lawyers show that the FBI “deliberately tried to catch then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in a lie to get him prosecuted or fired.” – READ MORE

