Trump Clarifies His Comment on Meghan Markle Being ‘Nasty’ About Him: ‘I Think She’s Very Nice’ (VIDEO)

When asked by “Good Morning Britain’s” Piers Morgan about his comment, Trump stood firm on it, saying “no” he doesn’t believe the Dutchess of Sussex is “nasty.”

“And I said, ‘Wow, I didn’t know she was nasty,’” he clarified. “I wasn’t referring to, ‘She’s nasty,’ I said, ‘She was nasty about me.’”

President Trump says the Duchess of Sussex is “very nice” and “doing a good job” as he tries to clarify his “nasty” comment. He also adds that the Duke of Sussex is a “terrific guy” and “couldn’t have been nicer”. pic.twitter.com/4diX6UvnGS — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 5, 2019

Trump went on to say Meghan is “doing a good job” in her new role.

“I think she’s very nice,” he added.

As IJR Blue also reported on, the president did, however, take aim at the media for their take on his comments while saying his comments weren’t “ambiguous.” – READ MORE