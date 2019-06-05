Trump Clarifies His Comment on Meghan Markle Being ‘Nasty’ About Him: ‘I Think She’s Very Nice’ (VIDEO)

When asked by “Good Morning Britain’s” Piers Morgan about his comment, Trump stood firm on it, saying “no” he doesn’t believe the Dutchess of Sussex is “nasty.”
“And I said, ‘Wow, I didn’t know she was nasty,’” he clarified. “I wasn’t referring to, ‘She’s nasty,’ I said, ‘She was nasty about me.’”
Trump went on to say Meghan is “doing a good job” in her new role.
“I think she’s very nice,” he added.
As IJR Blue also reported on, the president did, however, take aim at the media for their take on his comments while saying his comments weren't "ambiguous."