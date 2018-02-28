Trump Claims He Would’ve Run Into Parkland Massacre… Reports from 1991 Proves He Was Serious

After news broke that multiple officers failed to confront the gunman in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting earlier this month, President Donald Trump called the handling of the situation by the sheriff’s office “disgusting.”

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would’ve done that too,” Trump said. “But the way they performed was really a disgrace.”

A story from 1991 that has resurfaced reveals that Trump might actually have done what he claimed he would, according to The Daily Caller.

“Someone in the car looked over and said, ‘Gee look at that, it’s a mugging,’” Trump said to the Daily News. “I said to my driver to stop the car because it was brutal-looking.”

He got out of the car and approached “a big guy with a big bat” who delivered five or six “good whacks” before Trump arrived, according to his 1991 recount.

“The guy with the bat looked at me, and I said, ‘Look, you’ve gotta stop this. Put down the bat,’” he told the Daily News. “I guess he recognized me because he said, ‘Mr. Trump, I didn’t do anything wrong.’ I said, ‘How could you not do anything wrong when you’re whacking a guy with a bat?’ Then he ran away.” – READ MORE

