Trump Charges That Joe Biden Is ‘Not Playing with a Full Deck’

Speaking outside the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump minced no words in referencing the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden — who has made a long series of gaffes or “misspeaks” during his tenure so far as a candidate and even well before that.

“Look, Joe is not playing with a full deck,” Trump told reporters as he stood outside on Friday morning ahead of a fundraiser.

“This is not somebody you can have as your president — but if he got the nomination I’d be thrilled,” added Trump.

Just the night before, Biden said during a campaign speech in Iowa — in a clip that’s been widely played and reported since then — “We should challenge these students. We should challenge students in these schools to have advanced placement programs in these schools.” His comments were about the need to improve America’s education system.

Then he said, "We have this notion that somehow if you're poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."