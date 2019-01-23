Trump challenges Pelosi on why she wants to keep border walls she calls ‘immoral’

President Trump on Monday challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has called the White House’s proposed southern border wall “an immorality,” to explain why she is not insisting on the removal of existing physical barriers, or opposing ongoing construction of new wall projects near San Diego, Calif.

Trump, in a follow-up tweet, asserted that the country needs a “powerful Wall” to deter the incoming migrant caravan that marched freely through the Guatemala-Mexico border last Friday, after the gates were left wide open by officials seeking to avoid a confrontation. The caravan, which consists of approximately 1,000 Central American migrants, was among two groups that “broke into Mexico and are headed our way,” Trump said.

“If Nancy Pelosi thinks that Walls are ‘immoral,’ why isn’t she requesting that we take down all of the existing Walls between the U.S. and Mexico, even the new ones just built in San Diego at their very strong urging,” Trump tweeted. “Let millions of unchecked ‘strangers’ just flow into the U.S.”

Pelosi did not immediately respond.