Trump Celebrates Black Combat Vet: ‘Future STAR Of Republican Party’

Fresh off of a CNN host yet again portraying President Trump as racist, the president took to Twitter Tuesday to suggest the future of the Republican Party is an African-American combat veteran.

Trump called combat vet John James, who won the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan Tuesday, a “future STAR of the Republican Party” in response to his big primary win:

Congratulations to a future STAR of the Republican Party, future Senator John James. A big and bold victory tonight in the Great State of Michigan – the first of many. November can’t come fast enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

Trump’s tweet comes after CNN’s Don Lemon went on a nine-minute rant against Trump this week claiming that the president is racist because he mocked him for being “the dumbest man on television”- READ MORE

President Trump on Wednesday boasted that all five candidates he endorsed in this week’s elections won their races, even as contests in Ohio and Kansas were too close to call.

The president declared victory in a brief tweet: “5 for 5!”

5 for 5! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

Trump in a second tweet accused the media of downplaying the Republican Party’s record of success in special elections.

“The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!” he wrote. – READ MORE

