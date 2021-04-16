Trump Celebrates After Sen. Murkowski Indicates She May Not Run Again – ‘Great News’

President Donald Trump is in celebration mode right now after Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said that she has not decided if she will run again for reelection.

“Great news for the Republican Party!” Trump said in a statement that pointed to reports that there’s a chance Murkowski won’t run again.

“Senator Lisa Murkowski said she is ‘still weighing whether she will run again’ for the Senate in Alaska. In other words, there is a chance that she won’t run! Wouldn’t that be great?” Trump added, according to The Hill.

This came after Murkowski told reporters on Tuesday that she has not decided if she’ll run again, and that she’ll make that decision “when I make it.”

“I have been doing everything that a good incumbent does in terms of preserving my options, visiting with Alaskans, spending a lot of time, as much time on the ground as I can, and raising money,” Murkowski said, according to Roll Call.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --