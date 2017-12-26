Trump caps a quiet Christmas promising to get ‘back to work in order to Make America Great Again’

True Pundit

President Trump capped a relatively slow news day by spreading some last-minute Christmas cheer and letting the world know that tomorrow “it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again.”

“I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!”, the president tweeted.

Trump didn’t remark on what has he has accomplished to further is “MAGA” agenda, but Trump’s sometimes-bumpy first year has been marked with notable successes, including picking a new Supreme Court justice — Neil Gorsuch, a strong stock market, and just before the holiday break he and the Republicans in Congress succeeded in making their broad tax reform plan a reality.

Not much else has come from the 45th president today other than starting the morning sharing a short Christmas video of himself and first lady Melania Trump.

The pair are spending the holiday at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and the travelling press pool hardly made a peep — there were no sightings of the president, only a short message from White House secretary Sarah Sanders saying that Trump was briefed on a suicide blast in Kabul that killed at least 10 people.- READ MORE

