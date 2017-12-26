Trump caps a quiet Christmas promising to get ‘back to work in order to Make America Great Again’

President Trump capped a relatively slow news day by spreading some last-minute Christmas cheer and letting the world know that tomorrow “it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again.”

“I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!”, the president tweeted.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump didn’t remark on what has he has accomplished to further is “MAGA” agenda, but Trump’s sometimes-bumpy first year has been marked with notable successes, including picking a new Supreme Court justice — Neil Gorsuch, a strong stock market, and just before the holiday break he and the Republicans in Congress succeeded in making their broad tax reform plan a reality.

Not much else has come from the 45th president today other than starting the morning sharing a short Christmas video of himself and first lady Melania Trump.

The pair are spending the holiday at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and the travelling press pool hardly made a peep — there were no sightings of the president, only a short message from White House secretary Sarah Sanders saying that Trump was briefed on a suicide blast in Kabul that killed at least 10 people.- READ MORE

