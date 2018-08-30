Trump cancels pay raises for federal employees

    True Pundit

    President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Thursday he was scrapping a planned pay raise for federal workers, saying the nation’s budget couldn’t support it.

    In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Trump said the pay increase would amount to $25 billion, which he described as “inappropriate.”

    “We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” the President wrote. READ MORE:

