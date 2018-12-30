Trump Cancels Holiday Plans to Keep Fighting for Border Security During Shutdown While Pelosi Vacations

The partial government shutdown leaves Democrats in Congress waiting for President Donald Trump to back down from his push for $5 billion in border wall funding, but he put his foot down over the issue and even canceled his holiday plans to stay in Washington, D.C. to work out a deal.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), however, has been spotted soaking up the sun on a vacation in Hawaii, drawing a contrast between the two leaders.

President Trump canceled his plans to travel to Florida for Christmas, “while we wait to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border,” as IJR Red reported. He later made an unannounced visit to American troops in Iraq, followed by a short stop at a base in Germany.

The president remained in Washington, D.C. for Christmas, while first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron traveled to Florida. The first lady then returned and accompanied her husband on the trip to the active combat zone before she headed back to Florida on Thursday.

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced on Fox News on Friday that President Trump has decided to cancel his plans to travel to his Mar-a-Lago resort for New Year’s in order to stay in our nation’s capital during the shutdown.

Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi, a critic of President Trump's border wall proposal who previously attacked his "manhood" over his calls for funding, is reportedly spending a period of the government shutdown at a luxury hotel in Hawaii.