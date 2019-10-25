Trump Cancels All Admins’ NYT, WaPo Subs: “Will Save 100s Of 1000s Of Taxpayer Dollars”

In what we are sure will be “hair-on-fire” screamed about as ‘tyrannical-book-burning’, President Trump has reportedly planning to instruct federal agencies to not renew their subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email Thursday:

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving – hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved.”

The decision comes days after the president cancelled the White House’s print subscriptions to the Post and the Times after expressing frustration with their coverage. – READ MORE