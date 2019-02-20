Trump Campaign Trolls Sanders: Dems May Love His ‘Brand of Socialism,’ But Americans ‘Will Reject’ It

President Donald Trump’s campaign is trolling Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) following his announcement of a 2020 presidential bid, saying Democrats are “embracing his brand of socialism,” but the American people “will reject” it.

“Bernie Sanders has already won the debate in the Democrat primary, because every candidate is embracing his brand of socialism,” National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote in a Trump campaign statement.

“But the American people will reject an agenda of sky-high tax rates, government-run health care and coddling dictators like those in Venezuela,” McEnany added. “Only President Trump will keep America free, prosperous and safe.”

As IJR News reported, the 77-year-old self-described Democratic socialist announced on Tuesday his run in the 2020 presidential election, writing in an email: “Together, you and I and our 2016 campaign began the political revolution. Now, it is time to complete that revolution and implement the vision that we fought for.”

Following his announcement, Sanders appeared on "CBS This Morning" where he took a swipe at the current sitting president, suggesting it's "unacceptable" for "racist" Trump to be president, as IJR Red reported.