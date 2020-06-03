Trump campaign staffers donate to help Minneapolis firefighter rebuild bar destroyed by rioters

Minneapolis firefighter Korboi “KB” Balla’s dream to open a sports bar was almost extinguished.

But thanks to a GoFundMe page that exploded with contributions – and an assist from members of President Trump’s re-election campaign — Balla’s dream may still come true.

At least two dozen staff members from the campaign — including campaign manager Brad Parscale — have also sent donations, Fox News is told.

Balla’s initial open date in March had to be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was ready to finally open his doors in June, but that plan came to a crashing halt when rioters destroyed his business last week. The riots followed protests sparked by the death George Floyd, a black man who died a week ago after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” a teary-eyed Balla said in a CBS report. Balla said he invested his life savings into opening the bar, which looters infiltrated as cameras were rolling.

“We’ve been working so hard for this place. This is not just for me. This is for my family,” Balla said on the video.

But nearly $1 million from nearly 9,500 contributions has been raised since a GoFundMe page was set up on Thursday for Balla.

Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, took to Twitter to write “Feel bad for Korboi Balla. This country is about making your dreams come true. Before he could open his bar, rioters destroyed it. I just donated to his GoFundMe page. Korboi, hope you make an even better sports bar!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --