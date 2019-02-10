Trump campaign slams Warren as ‘fraud’

President Trump’s campaign wasted no time going after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Saturday shortly before she was expected to formally announce her candidacy for the White House in 2020.

“Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

“The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America’s middle class. Only under President Trump’s leadership will America continue to grow safer, secure and more prosperous,” he added.

The statement came just before Warren was slated to give a speech in which she was widely expected to announce her bid for the presidency. – READ MORE