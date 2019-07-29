Trump Campaign Selling Out Of Straws, Expects To Raise $500K From Them By Next Week

Last week, President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign began selling red plastic straws with his name on them.

“Liberal paper straws don’t work,” a description for the straws read on the Trump campaign merchandise website. The straws are available for $15 for a pack of 10.

My former colleague Philip Wegmann reported at RealClearPolitics that the campaign had originally ordered 200,000 straws but sold out of them quickly and had to order more. A campaign official told Real Clear that sales are expected to exceed $500,000 as early as next week. Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director, told Real Clear that the “paper straw is universally hated.”

“People feel like they have been lectured to, and told they can’t use plastic straws, you know, the kind that actually work,” he added. – READ MORE