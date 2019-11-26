Trump campaign selling ‘Bull-Schiff’ T-shirts as impeachment hearings roll on

President Trump’s campaign is taking aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., with new merchandise designed to disparage his impeachment inquiry with a pun on his name.

Released on Thursday, the “Bull-Schiff” T-shirts show the word “bull” alongside a caricature of Schiff with an extended neck — an apparent reference to Trump calling him a “pencil neck.”

🚨NEW MERCH🚨 Our Bull-Schiff-O-Meter is off the charts! Shifty Schiff pushed the FAKE Russian collusion story for three years and now he’s on to another sham. Don’t let Adam Schiff get away with the bull-Schiff Ukrainian investigation. SHOP NOW:https://t.co/YzypPdPCsX — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 21, 2019

“Our bull-schiff-o-meter is off the charts!” the Trump campaign tweeted. “Shifty-Schiff pushed the FAKE Russian collusion story for three years and now he’s on to another sham. Don’t let Adam Schiff get away with the bull-Schiff Ukrainian investigation.” Sizes range from small to 3XL.

The new shirts were made available as Schiff led the fifth day of public hearings in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, focusing on activities surrounding President Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine.