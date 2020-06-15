Trump campaign says 300,000 people applied for tickets to Oklahoma rally

Around 300,000 people have applied for tickets to President Trump‘s first scheduled rally since states began efforts to resume activities following weeks of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the campaign.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Friday tweeted the figure for the event at the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

“Trump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa is hottest ticket ever!” he posted. “Over 200K tickets already & it’s not even political season. Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/ @realDonaldTrump Gonna be GREAT in the most open state in nation! Register.”

He later corrected the tweet to note an uptick in applications.

The rally — rescheduled for June 20 after initially being planned for June 19 — will be Trump’s first in weeks. Applicants are required to sign a waiver releasing the Trump campaign from responsibility from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” a disclaimer reads. – READ MORE

