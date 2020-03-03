Trump Campaign, RNC Rake in Whopping $86 Million in February

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced that a combined $86 million was raised in the month of February for the campaign re-election of President Donald Trump.

On Monday, it was announced that the funds were collectively raised by three different networks: Republican Party, the president’s re-election campaign, and joint fundraising committees.

The @realDonaldTrump juggernaut rolls on! Over $86 million raised in February by the Trump campaign, @GOP & joint committees combined. That’s almost $3 million a day, every day, for a month. $225 million cash on hand. All due to POTUS’s record and unprecedented support. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 2, 2020

Over the last year, more than $607 million was raised and they reportedly have $225 million in available cash for Trump’s re-election campaign. February was also the best digital fundraising month since 2016, as the RNC said, The Hill reports.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale released a statement in the wake of the record-breaking totals. – READ MORE

