Trump Campaign, RNC Rake in More Than $100 Million as Democrats Continue to Fight in Primary

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and President Donald Trump’sreelection campaign built up a solid war chest to take on Democrats in 2020.

In total, the two operations brought in more than $105 million in the second quarter of 2019. Moreover, the campaign and the RNC have been using that money wisely, leaving them with more than $100 million in cash-on-hand.

The Trump campaign alone raked in $54 million following their official campaign kick off in mid-June. The RNC brought in $51 million to put toward winning back the majority in the House of Representatives while protecting the majority in the Senate.

This massive fundraising haul surpassed that of then-President Barack Obama’ssecond-quarter fundraising prior to his reelection in 2012. The Obama campaign brought in $47 million and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) only brought in $38 million for a total of $85 million. – READ MORE