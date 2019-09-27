Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $13 Million Following Impeachment Announcement

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have raised a staggering $13 million in the days following the House Democrats’ formal impeachment announcement.

The money raised stems from a combination of individual campaign contributions and fundraisers, according to recent reports.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Wednesday that the campaign and RNC raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following Pelosi’s announcement:

As of Thursday, the campaign took in $13 million thanks to two New York fundraisers that raised an estimated $8 million in addition to the $5 million raised from individual online donors