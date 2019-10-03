Trump campaign, RNC breaks fundraising record with massive $125M third quarter haul

President Trump and the Republican National Committee brought in $125 million in fundraising in the third quarter of this year, setting up a hefty war chest for the president as he seeks a second term in office.

The Trump 2020 campaign’s fundraising arm said Tuesday that it has raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank.

Former President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

“President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

