Trump Campaign Pushes Back on Media Reports of Changed Pennsylvania Case

The Trump campaign pushed back Sunday night against reports by the Washington Post and others that it had dropped a major part of its case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.

The Post‘s Jon Swaine and Elise Viebeck reported that the Trump campaign was abandoning the claim that election authorities invalidated over 600,000 votes by barring Trump election observers from watching the count.

That left a much smaller part of the case — namely, that Democratic-run counties allowed voters to “cure” problems with their mailed-in ballots, while Republican counties, following rules laid down by the state legislature, did not.

Note to @washingtonpost: @JennaEllisEsq of the Trump campaign says this report is inaccurate, i.e. #fakenews. She told “@BreitbartNews Sunday” that the authors appear to have missed paragraphs 142 and 150. cc: @jonswaine @eliseviebeck https://t.co/fwD9VZUsXI — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 16, 2020

But Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who appeared on Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot 125 shortly after the Post story came out, disputed its claims. – READ MORE

