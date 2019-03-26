Trump Campaign: Nancy Pelosi Liable for Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler Russia Collusion Lies

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Breitbart News on Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is personally liable and responsible for the lies that House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told about the now-debunked Russia “collusion” narrative.

“Nancy Pelosi put Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler at the top of two of the most powerful committees in the House and they now have a severe credibility problem,” Murtaugh said in an email. “They were leaders of the two-year effort to lie to the American people, while the Speaker of the House sat silently and let them do it. Any investigations they undertake are hopelessly tainted by their repeated and egregious spreading of the malicious collusion hoax. Speaker Pelosi should have to answer for their actions.”

This comes in the wake of a memo that Murtaugh on behalf of the Trump campaign is circulating to top television producers at major networks casting doubt on several top Democrats’ credibility, including that of Nadler and Schiff–who Pelosi handpicked to lead the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, respectively.

“As you know, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found that no one associated with President Donald J. Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, despite repeated offers from Russia-linked operatives,” Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, wrote in the memorandum to major network producers. “The Special Counsel also made no recommendation on obstruction, which is a decision in itself. Using the information provided by Mueller, the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General determined that there was no obstruction. This is all the result of the Special Counsel’s 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 500 witness interviews, 40 FBI agents, 19 lawyers, and $25 million in taxpayer funds. The only way to interpret these conclusions is as a total and complete vindication of President Trump. The issuance of these definitive findings comes after two years of Democrat leaders and others lying to the American people by vigorously and repeatedly claiming there was evidence of collusion. They made many of these false claims, without evidence, on your airwaves.” – READ MORE