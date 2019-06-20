Trump campaign manager: The president will win an ‘electoral landslide’ in 2020

Despite recent polls pointing to a tough re-election battle, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale believes an “electoral landslide” is at hand for the president.

Speaking with CBS News, Parscale told Major Garrett that the president will again win Florida, where he officially launched his campaign for re-election with a rally Tuesday night in Orlando.

“I think [he’ll have] even more electoral points than he did last time,” said Parscale.

In 2016, Trump scored narrow victories over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, propelling him to 306 electoral votes despite losing the popular vote.