Trump Campaign Manager: If Trump ‘Leaves Twitter’ for Alt Platform, ‘Twitter Is Done’

President Trump’s 2020 Presidential Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Issued A Warning To Twitter On Tuesday.

Yeah. Maybe. But if @realDonaldTrump leaves @Twitter for another platform Twitter is done. Put a fork in it. 🍴 https://t.co/u8QA3OKREA — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 31, 2018

In response to an Axios article which claimed a “conservative social network would fail,” Parscale declared, “Yeah. Maybe. But if @realDonaldTrump leaves @Twitter for another platform Twitter is done. Put a fork in it.” – READ MORE

The Free Beacon published this lengthy document by David Brock, the founder of Soros-funded Media Matters website, from a January donor retreat.

The 49 page memo outlined how the George Soros-funded groups Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Shareblue planned to undermine President Trump’s agenda and help Democrats win control of Congress and the White House by 2020.

On page two of the plan these top far left organizations announced their strategy.

The document then claims that Media Matters and far left groups have “access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites” so they can “systemically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data.”

According to their report these far left groups have been working with Facebook and Twitter to eliminate conservative content.- READ MORE