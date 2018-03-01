Trump Campaign Launches New ‘American Dreamer’ Hat

President Donald Trump’s campaign has released a new “American Dreamer” hat as part of their growing collection.

“We all want to live the American dream and our 45th President is helping to make that dream a reality for each and every American,” description of the hat reads. “With our American Dreamer Hat you can show that you believe we can Make America Great Again.”

The hat is made in the USA and includes an American flag on the side and a #MAGA hashtag on the back. – READ MORE

