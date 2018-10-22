Trump campaign holding ‘Big Texas Tailgater’, claims ‘100,000+’ flocking to Houston rally

More than 100,000 requests have been made for tickets to President Trump’s rally in Texas on Monday, his re-election campaign says.

To accommodate the sheer magnitude of interest, the Trump campaign announced in a statement Sunday that it will hold a “Big Texas Tailgater” at the site of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rally at the Toyota Center in Houston.

“Texas is big, and so will be the turnout for our MAGA rally in Houston, Texas Monday,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J, Trump for President, Inc. “That’s why we’ve organized the Donald Trump–Big Texas Tailgater outside the Toyota Center. We’ll have great food, live music, big screens, and a great time for all of our guests. Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be as big as Texas — it’s going to be epic.”

Incredible numbers for #HoustonRally. 100,000+ RSVPs. I have flown in early and my great team is setting up the first ever TAILGATER for outside. So everyone come, room for everyone. Come see @realDonaldTrump inside or out! pic.twitter.com/92M3qBs5tp — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 21, 2018

In a tweet, Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale boasted of "100,000+ RSVPS," and encouraged people to come see Trump "inside or out!"