Trump Campaign Has Record-Setting Online Fundraising Day

President Donald Trump’s campaign is setting records after a $26 million haul around the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night.

This marked the largest digital fundraising day in the campaign’s history.

The campaign raised 30% more and reactivated 20% more past donors than the last debates. October is Trump’s largest digital fundraising month.

“In the final days of 2016 we saw a surge in online donations which preceded a rise in public polling, leading directly to victory,” said Gary Coby, Trump 2020 digital director.

He added, “That surge is here again – triple in size and a week earlier than in 2016!”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel attributed the spike in campaign contributions to Trump’s debate performance.

“President Trump’s stellar performance at last night’s debate motivated supporters to contribute in a historic way,” McDaniel said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --